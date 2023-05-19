Agency Snubs Harry and Meghan in Demand to Hand Over NYC ‘Chase’ Photos
‘ROYAL PREROGATIVE’
A photo agency that snapped pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during what the couple described as a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York City on Tuesday night has brushed off their request to fork over the images in question. In a letter to the agency obtained by TMZ, the Sussexes’ attorneys reportedly wrote to “hereby demand” all photos and video taken that night after the couple left the event. But Backgrid’s own legal team sniped back, “In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do. Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers.” Backgrid’s response, first reported by TMZ, was later confirmed by BBC News.