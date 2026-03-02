‘Paranoid’ Pentagon Officials Are Secretly Panicking

Pentagon officials are worried about Donald Trump’s Iran strikes spiraling out of control if they stick to his timeline.

While the president boasts that the strikes could continue for several more weeks, military leaders are sounding the alarm behind the scenes about U.S. air defense stockpiles running out if the fighting goes on that long.

“The mood here is intense and paranoid,” one insider told The Washington Post.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before his departs the White House en route Corpus Christi, Texas on Feb. 27, 2026, in Washington, DC. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

While U.S. Central Command said more than 1,000 targets have already been wiped out and the White House has boasted of destroying most of the country’s top leadership, Iran has still managed to unleash a huge number of retaliatory attacks, reportedly alarming military officials.

Each retaliatory attack by Iran requires U.S. air defense interceptors—which are limited.

“There is concern about this lasting more than a few days,” a source told the Post. “I don’t think people have fully absorbed yet, like, what that has done with stockpiles.”

“At this point, it’s on. It’s not like we can say: ‘Hey, Iran, we’re out of missile defense systems now so we’re going to pause for a moment. Is that okay?’ It will stretch our ability to defend everything that we need to defend,” the House Armed Services Committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Adam Smith said, characterizing U.S. resources as “stretched thin.”

Meanwhile, according to the Post, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine has already cautioned the White House that weapons shortages and limited allied support would significantly increase the risks to both the mission and U.S. troops.

The U.S. started a war with Iran after months of pressuring Tehran to accept a new nuclear deal. ATTA KENARE/Atta Kenare/ AFP via Getty Images

Trump warned in an eight-minute video announcing the strikes that Americans could be killed, saying, “that often happens in war.”

Since then, three U.S. service members have been killed in the fighting and five more suffered critical injuries. U.S. Central Command said additional troops experienced minor shrapnel wounds and concussions but are expected to return to duty.

And in a video statement released by the White House on Sunday, Trump warned that “sadly, there will likely be more before it ends.”

Amid the casualties, and no end in sight for the fighting, Trump is now under pressure to spell out his vision for Iran.

In remarks to The Daily Mail, he said the military campaign could stretch on for as long as four weeks. He has also vowed that U.S. forces will carry out sustained “heavy and pinpoint bombing” for days without pause, saying the strikes will continue until Washington secures what he described as “our objective of peace” in the Middle East.

But the White House has yet to articulate what success looks like or how the conflict could conclude.

Lawmakers and foreign policy analysts warn that without a clearly defined strategy, the United States risks sliding into the kind of protracted war Trump long promised to steer clear of.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump ran on an “America First” and “no new wars” platform, pledging to avoid foreign entanglements and prioritize U.S. interests — a message that resonated with war-weary MAGA voters.

“Where does this all go?” Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, told NPR. “We can bomb Iran along with the Israelis for, you know, lengthy period of time, but in the service of what?