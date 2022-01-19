‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson to Team Up on Sci-Fi Thriller
BACK TO THE BIG SCREEN
Bong Joon Ho is returning to his work for the big screen following his 2019 Oscar-winning direction of Parasite. Robert Pattinson is in talks to partner with the South Korean director in an adaptation of Mickey7, a science-fiction fantasy novel by Edward Ashton scheduled to hit shelves next month. The publisher describes the tale as a “high concept science fiction thriller” about a “a disposable employee on a human expedition” to colonize an arctic planet. The character, Mickey7, must defend himself from getting inevitably replaced by “Mickey8.” As reported by Variety, author Jason Pargin intended the novel to be a “a unique blend of thought-provoking sci-fi concepts, farcical relationship drama and exotic body humor.” Those concepts generally align with Bong’s past dystopian, fantasy work, including Okja (2017) and Snowpiercer (2013).