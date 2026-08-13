Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Convicted in ‘Creepy’ Video Case

A pardoned Capitol rioter has been convicted after touching a woman’s hair on the D.C. metro, which the judge described as a “creepy thing to do.”

Bryan Betancur, a self-professed white supremacist who was previously granted clemency by President Donald Trump, was found guilty in D.C. Superior Court of a single count of simple assault. The conviction stems from an incident in which he sat behind an unsuspecting woman on a Metro train, surreptitiously fondled her hair, and broadcast the invasive act on social media.

“It’s just a creepy thing to do,” Judge Anthony Epstein, nominated to the bench by President George W. Bush, remarked during proceedings.

In court, Betancur’s defense attorney argued that there was not sufficient evidence to prove that he owned the account that posted the “creepy” video. However, prosecutors pointed to the fact that there were pictures of Betancur on it, and even a video of him bragging about his presidential pardon from Trump.

The judge pointed to the caption on the video as proof of criminal intent. “Blondes are a good adventure and yeah she gave me permission Lol,” it said.

The victim delivered emotional testimony, detailing the lasting trauma inflicted by the online stunt.

“I think about this video every single day,” she testified. “I think about this video every time I get on the Metro, which is twice every single day.” She added, “It was very upsetting and unsettling to see someone had touched me and posted about it on the internet without my consent,” explaining that the ordeal left her feeling paranoid and exposed in public.

Bryan Betancur, who wore Proud Boys attire during the Jan. 6 insurrection and was photographed holding a Confederate flag while wearing an ankle monitor for a prior burglary conviction, previously served four months in prison for his role in the Capitol attack before receiving his presidential pardon.

Trump's yearslong obsession with nonexistent election fraud culminated with the deadly Jan. 6 riot. STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

His latest legal trouble carries a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Prosecutors indicated they intend to push for additional jail time rather than granting him credit for the 125 days he has already served following an April bail violation.

The transit assault is hardly an isolated incident. The defendant is also facing a stalking charge in Washington along with assault and battery charges in Arlington, Virginia, where he is accused of livestreaming himself touching another woman’s hair on a train.

Transit police noted multiple clips uploaded to X depicting him running his hands through women’s hair, including inside a station, despite claiming in one screenshot that a passenger had given permission.