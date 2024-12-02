MAGA Filmmaker Pardoned by Trump Gets Roasted for Hunter Biden Take
Conservative filmmaker and commentator, Dinesh D’Souza, is under fire for his criticism of Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter. “No one is above the law—except my son Hunter!” D’Souza captioned a photo of the president and his son on X. As commenters were quick to point out, D’Souza was pardoned by Donald Trump in 2018 for illegally contributing to a New York Republican’s Senate campaign. Many replied with screenshots of headlines from D’Souza’s pardon. Long an incendiary figure, D’Souza has produced several right-wing documentaries that have even alienated some conservatives. His 2022 election denialism documentary, 2000 Mules, was too outlandish for Fox News and Newsmax to cover. He recently admitted that the evidence for the film, which argues that a ring of “mules” illegally gathered ballots and put them in drop boxes, is false. D’Souza also apologized to a Georgia voter depicted in the film who sued him for defamation. He said “the underlying premise of the film holds true,” though the stolen election claim has been debunked many times.
