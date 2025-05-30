Pardoned Tax-Con Reality Stars’ Son Gushes About Reunion

Two Netflix originals dominated the 2024-2025 entertainment TV season, according to a new Nielsen 35-day multiplatform ranking. The rating system measures what people are watching across both linear and streaming in a 35-day viewing window and was cut off early April for this edition of the chart. It found that season two of Netflix’s Squid Game was the most-watched series of the 2024-2025 entertainment TV season with an average of 27.1 million viewers, according to Variety. Meanwhile, coming in second place was another Netflix hit, Adolescence, which averaged at 19 million viewers. Rounding out the top five were CBS’ Tracker, Prime Video’s Reacher, and ABC’s High Potential which averaged at 17.4 million, 17.3 million, and 16.1 million viewers respectively. Netflix notably scored several wins on the list taking up half of the top 20 spots, and proving the platform’s gargantuan effect on streaming. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Zero Day, and Nobody Wants This were among other Netflix originals that ranked in the list’s top ten with averages ranging between 15.2 to 15.7 million viewers.
Wayne’s World star Tia Carrere, 58, has revealed that her 19-year-old son Jude has come out as transgender. Carrere, who voiced Nani Pelekai in the 2022 animated Lilo & Stitch film, stars in the new live action Lilo & Stitch as Mrs. Kekoa, a new character. However, Carrere said that she doesn’t plan on Jude, who she co-parents with ex-husband Simon Wakelin, following in her footsteps. “He doesn’t love the spotlight,” Carrere told People, noting that Jude did stop to pose for pictures at the Lilo & Stitch premiere. “He’s more introverted, so he definitely won’t go into acting or singing like I did. But he’s a great artist.” She added, “I don’t know what he’ll do! Maybe become a doctor or work with animals. He’s working with animals right now.” Carrere’s turn as Cassandra Vong in 1992’s Wayne’s World made her a household name alongside stars Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Lara Flynn Boyle and Rob Lowe. But she said she is most proud of being a mother. “I did a good job with that. But I don’t want to congratulate myself too much! He’s his own person!” Carrere said of Jude.
A Shakira concert was abruptly canceled hours before doors were slated to open Thursday with organizers crediting “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason. The singer was slated to perform at Boston’s Fenway Park as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour. Country performers Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn also had their May 30 shows at the same venue canceled as well. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled,” Live Nation and Fenway Concerts said in a statement. “Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience.” A source close to the situation told Rolling Stone that some structural elements were discerned to be not up to standard during a pre-show check. Boston’s 7News similarly reported that the inspectional services department spotted a safety concern when examining the stage’s structure. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer recently took an accidental fall while performing in Montreal earlier this week, but swiftly jumped right back on her feet.
Investigators believe a Mexican immigrant who was allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate Donald Trump is a victim of a setup. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem alleged on Wednesday that Ramon Morales Reyes, 54, wrote a letter that detailed the threat to kill Trump. The handwritten letter read, “We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans. We have done more for this country than you white people—you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him.” CNN reports investigators now believe Reyes did not write the letter and that it was not a credible threat. The new information suggests the handwritten letter–which Noem posted on social media–was related to a robbery and assault cause in which Reyes is a victim. The person believed to have sent the letters was reportedly trying to get Reyes deported before the case went to trial. Homeland Security told CNN: “The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Over the course of the investigation, this individual was determined to be in the country illegally and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in custody.”
Chase Chrisley has spoken of the moment he saw his parents reunited at home after they both received a pardon from Donald Trump. Todd and Julie Chrisley had been jailed since 2022 for bank and tax fraud and had an appeal turned down. But their daughter persuaded Trump that they were actually the victims, called them “The Trumps of the South” and prompted the president to pardon them. The Nashville family found fame through the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best. Son Chase, 28, opened up to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, saying “We were all hugging each other and crying. I was in tears, I was in shock, they both just burst into tears, and my dad wrapped his arms around my mom and I don’t think he’d let go. And I don’t think he’ll ever let go.” The junior Chrisley revealed an extra attribute for those arms, saying, “My dad is jacked, he hit the gym hard.” Todd Chrisley had been serving a 12-year sentence at a minimum-security prison in Florida, while Julia Chrisley was jailed in Kentucky. Chase said his parents were only allowed to contact each other via email. “They weren’t allowed to talk on the phone or nothing,” he said. They now appear likely to gain a new reality show.
A House Republican has launched a bid to rename Washington D.C.’s Metrorail as the “Trump Train.” Florida Congressman Greg Steube’s bill threatens to withhold federal funding from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) unless it rebrands as the “Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access,” or “WMAGA,” and rechristens the subway system. Steube’s bill is one of several Republican proposals aimed at showcasing loyalty to President Donald Trump. A House Republican introduced a bill in February to put Trump’s face on a $250 dollar bill, only to be one-upped a few days later by a colleague who had the same idea, but for the $100 bill. Other sycophantic proposals include carving Trump’s face into Mount Rushmore, making his birthday a federal holiday, and renaming Washington Dulles International Airport after him. While most of the proposals are long-shots, the GOP’s sweeping tax bill passed by the House last week includes $1000 savings accounts for newborns called “Trump Accounts.” Initially dubbed “MAGA Accounts,” Republican lawmakers renamed the provision in a last-minute switch.
Nearly 500 people from 57 different countries have attempted to scale the world’s tallest peak over the past month alone, accompanied by roughly the same number of local guides. Images obtained by the Associated Press show long queues along one of the area’s safety lines, known as the “Everest traffic jam.” Among the climbers to have headed for the mountain in recent days is Kami Rita Sherpa, who holds the record for most ascents and on Tuesday broke that record again, scaling the peak for the 31st time. Others have not been so lucky, with many having to call off their own attempts due to storms and poor visibility. Pasang Rinji, a Sherpa who’s climbed the summit twice before, told AP many of the climbers this year have also suffered illnesses such as flu as a result of the bad weather, as well as “Khumbu cough,” which can affect climbers at high altitudes. He added that the number of novices attempting the summit this year has also caused delays for more experienced climbers and guides. “Right now, there are beginners with no experience or knowledge and professionals at the same time, and this is causing the problem,” he said. “There should be basic knowledge for the climbers to use gear properly and be safe while climbing Everest.”
The stars of She’s All That are coming back for round two. Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr., who played love interests in the 1999 teen rom-com, are set to reunite with a new rom-com, The Christmas Affair. According to a press release from Fox Entertainment, Cook, 45, and Prinze, 49, will play sportscasters who discover just before Christmas that their respective spouses are cheating, leading them to an “unlikely alliance.” Jennifer Gibgot, a co-producer on She’s All That, will also produce this film. The Christmas Affair will mark the first time Cook and Prinze have shared the screen since their iconic rom-com 26 years ago. (The pair both appeared in the USA series Psych, but never shared a scene.) In the interim, Cook has starred in and produced plenty of subsequent rom-coms, including Love, Guaranteed in 2020 and A Tourist’s Guide to Love in 2023. Meanwhile, this will be Prinze’s second time starring in a Christmas rom-com, after the 2022 film Christmas With You. Cook made a cameo in the 2021 rom-com He’s All That, Netflix’s gender-swapped reboot of the original film.
John Fogerty, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder, has an exciting update: its favorite tunes are getting a makeover. Fogerty will be releasing a host of re-recordings on Aug. 22 titled “Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years.” The singer announced the new album during his sold-out 80th birthday concert this week at New York’s Beacon. “For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written,” he said. “Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that—of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love." The album will include all the classic hits: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Fortunate Son,” along with 18 other tracks. Much like Taylor Swift’s infamous battle with Scooter Braun over the rights to her music, Fogerty fought with former Fantasy Records owner Saul Zaentz for decades over control of his songs. Today, he’s finally reclaiming the 1960s and 1970s beloved hits in what’s described as “both a celebration of an iconic catalog and a personal reclamation of artistic ownership.” The album will be produced by Fogerty, his son Shane, and his wife Julie.
Business Insider, German media empire Axel Springer’s business and tech-focused publication, announced it planned to lay off roughly 21 percent of its staff on Thursday as it goes “all-in” on AI. “Business models are under pressure, distribution is unstable, and competition for attention is fiercer than ever,“ CEO Barbara Peng told staff in a memo on Thursday. ”At the same time, there’s a huge opportunity for companies who harness AI first.” Peng said the changes would affect every department at the company, and it would ultimately end most of its commerce business, some of its editorial beats, and pivot away from more traffic-dependent elements. The company does plan to launch an event series, BI Live, that it hopes will showcase its journalism—and plans to hire people for that team. “Change like this isn’t easy,” Peng said. “But Business Insider was born in a time of disruption—when the smartphone was reshaping how people consumed news. We thrived by taking risks and building something new.” The company’s union, which said it would lose about 20 percent of its members, blasted the layoffs in a statement: “Axel Springer is a multi-billion dollar firm whose digital outlets and media businesses generate the majority of its revenue. The layoffs of our talented co-workers and union members is another example of Axel Springer’s brazen pivot away from journalism toward greed.” Business Insider had no comment. An Axel Springer spokesperson said that its other U.S.-based media outlets—including Politico and Morning Brew—will not face cuts.