Just one day after former reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Donald Trump, their estranged eldest daughter is apparently sharing her support.

In a brief Instagram Story posted Wednesday afternoon, Lindsie Chrisley wrote simply, “With God all things are possible,” adding a heart emoji.

Lindsie Chrisley's May 28 Instagram Story, via @lindsiechrisley on Instagram. Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

After making a name for themselves as feisty Southern reality TV personalities on the USA series Chrisley Knows Best, which ran from 2014 to 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax fraud in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd, 56, was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie, 52, received a seven-year sentence. The Chrisleys both reported to prison in January 2023, but have been publicly appealing their convictions ever since. In September 2023, both Chrisleys successfully saw their sentences shortened by over a year.

On May 27, the White House released a video of the president, who has also been convicted of bank fraud, calling the Chrisleys’ younger daughter, Savannah, to inform her he would be pardoning her parents.

Lindsie, 35, is Todd’s eldest daughter from a previous marriage, whom Julie adopted as a teenager. However, she’s long been estranged from the Chrisley family, with the exception of Todd’s mother, “Nanny” Faye.

While the family briefly reconciled before Todd and Julie began their prison sentence, Lindsie has since implied they are estranged again.

Lindsie (far right) has been estranged from her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley (center), and her siblings for several years. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In a March episode of her podcast, Southern Tea, Lindsie shared that while she and Nanny Faye had visited her father in the early days of his prison sentence, she hadn’t seen or spoken to him since “probably the beginning of last year,” and had never visited Julie.

“I have not seen my dad in quite some time and I have had no contact,” Lindsie explained at the time. “And that’s all I’m going to say for that.”

However, Lindsie’s younger half-sister, Savannah Chrisley, has been more than happy to elaborate on their estrangement. In a 2024 Instagram Story, Savannah, 26, said she had privately asked Nanny Faye to inform Lindsie she was not welcome at Todd and Julie’s 2024 appeals court hearing.

Lindsie (right) seems to have a particularly contentious relationship with her younger sister, Savannah (left). Mark Hill/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there and that he didn’t care to have a relationship with her,” the younger Chrisley sister told her followers. “It’s my parents’ appeal. They have the right to say who they want there and who they don’t.”

Savannah, who was instrumental in securing her parents’ pardon, also revived allegations that Lindsie had “collaborated with the government” to send their father to prison.

Though Lindsie testified in her father’s defense during his 2022 trial, prosecutors revealed during her cross-examination that she’d contacted the FBI shortly after Todd’s 2020 indictment, requesting assistance in securing a restraining order against her father.

Lindsie testified in her father's defense during his 2022 trial, though prosecutors ultimately revealed she'd contacted the FBI about him just two years earlier. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

At the time, Lindsie told the FBI that her father had been attempting to exploit her, and wrote, “I am in no way, shape, or form connected to this monster,” reported Business Insider.

When asked about her FBI correspondence during the trial, Lindsie reportedly explained that at the time she contacted the FBI, she believed her father and younger brother, Kyle, were threatening to release a sex tape of her. However, she told prosecutors she no longer believed Todd was involved with the plot, and that the sex tape turned out to be nonexistent.

Since Lindsie’s shocking testimony, Savannah Chrisley has repeatedly blamed her older sister for landing their parents in jail. In a February 2024 appearance on the Viall Files podcast, Savannah said it was “110 percent true” that her sister had played a role in the conviction, a statement Lindsie’s lawyers quickly refuted.

Savannah Chrisley spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2024 to advocate for her parents' release, claiming they'd been targeted for their politics. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Aside from feuding with her sister, Savannah, who became the legal guardian of her two youngest siblings—Grayson, 19, and Chloe, 12—when their parents were sentenced, has spent most of the last two years publicly advocating for the Chrisleys’ release.

In 2024, Savannah spoke at the Republican National Convention, where she claimed her parents had been “persecuted by rogue prosecutors” for their Republican politics.

After speaking with the president on Tuesday night, Savannah took to Instagram to publicly thank him for the pardon, donning a MAGA hat and saying, “I will forever be grateful for President Trump.”