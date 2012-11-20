Pardoned Turkeys Stay at W Hotel

CHEAT SHEET
Two lucky turkeys don’t just get to keep their lives this Thanksgiving, they get to live the high life. The ritzy W Hotel in Washington is letting them stay and giving them the VIP treatment with special meals of grains and cranberries that they’ve been enjoying. “Cobbler” and “Gobbler” have been “good guests,” the hotel manager says. “We haven’t had any noise complaints from their neighbors.” The two will travel to the White House tomorrow for the traditional turkey pardoning ceremony.