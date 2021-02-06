Parents at Utah Montessori School Can Excuse Students From Black History Month Lessons
OPTING OUT OF HISTORY
A Utah school is allowing parents to rescind permission for their children to participate in Black History Month lessons this year. Maria Montessori Academy Director Micah Hirokawa posted on the school’s Facebook page Friday informing families that they could “exercise their civil rights to not participate in Black History Month at the school.” Children who opt out will miss out on certain history and social studies lessons, the post said.
Hirokawa said he made the decision “reluctantly” and that although a few families had asked to pull their children out of Black History Month-related instruction, he disagreed with their choice. According to the Utah State Board of Education 70% of the student body at the charter school is white and less than 1% of the students are Black.