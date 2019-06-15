Parents File Suit After Phoenix Cops Pulled Gun on 4-Year Old Who Took Doll

A Phoenix couple is seeking $10 million in damages after an undercover police officer pulled a gun on them when their 4-year-old daughter tried to sneak a Barbie doll out of a Family Dollar store. Dravon Ames and his fiancé Iesha Harper told CNN that they had not noticed their daughter took the doll from the store. The family had driven to an apartment complex to drop their daughter off with a babysitter when the undercover police officer, apparently in pursuit, knocked on the door of the car and demanded they get out. Ames told CNN that the officer threatened to kill them. “Our hands are up, we’re just trying not to get shot, trying to stay calm,” Ames said. “He had a gun drawn.” The couple videotaped the incident and handed it to police. An officer can be heard saying, “When I tell you to do something, you fucking do it.” The Phoenix Police department has acknowledged the complaint. “The Phoenix Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and for this reason, this incident is currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau,” the department said in a statement.