    Parents Hospitalized With COVID, Son Dies Alone on Sofa

    UNIMAGINABLE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Chris McGrath/Getty

    Coronavirus has killed multiple members of the same family across the country, and another tragic story emerged this weekend. In Rogers Park, Illinois, nurse Josephine Tapiru contracted COVID-19, and then her husband, Luis, got sick, too. The couple was hospitalized, leaving their 20-year-old son, also named Luis, home. On April 14, he was found dead of coronavirus on the sofa of the family condo—and Josephine, 56, died four days later. Luis, Sr. was weaned off a ventilator this week and when he regained consciousness, doctors had to tell him his wife and son were dead. "He was in shock. He was in tears. He couldn't believe it," the family's other son, Justin Tapiru, who lives in Canada, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

