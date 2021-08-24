R. Kelly Accuser Says Parents Tried to Get Singer to Endorse Bluetooth Dildo
CROSS-EXAMINATION
The parents of an R. Kelly accuser tried to get the disgraced R&B singer involved in many of their business deals, including a “Bluetooth dildo” that would function in sync with his music, the singer’s defense attorney said on Tuesday.
The shocking revelation came during cross-examination of “Jane,” a woman who said she was in an abusive five-year relationship with the singer that began when she was 17. Over the last two days on the stand, the now 23-year-old has detailed harrowing allegations of abuse, including being forced to get an abortion in 2017 and having to smear feces on her face as a form of punishment.
Defense attorney Deveraux Cannick, however, focused the beginning of his cross-examination on what he described as the lengths Jane’s parents went to to be a part of Kelly’s inner circle. Jane admitted that her parents tried to get Kelly involved in many of their own business deals—including the electronic sex toy.
“The feature of this dildo is that when it was in use, it would sync to [R. Kelly’s] music,” Cannick said.
Jane, however, said that while her parents did pitch the idea—and that Kelly asked them for a “proper proposal” on the product—the singer did not ultimately endorse it because “it was not something he could ever do.”