Parents of Slain Journalist Daniel Pearl File Appeal in Pakistan After Convictions For His Murder Overturned

Read it at BBC
The parents of slain U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl have filed an appeal with Pakistan’s Supreme Court after four men originally convicted of beheading him were freed, according to the BBC. Pearl was kidnapped and decapitated in 2002 while investigating a story on Islamic militants and four men were convicted of his murder. But last month, a Pakistani court acquitted all four men, including one who had been sentenced to death. Pearl was serving as the Wall Street Journal’s Asia bureau chief when he was abducted, and the graphic video of his capitation was sent to the U.S. consulate as a warning. His father Judea Pearl issued a statement about the appeal. “We are standing up for justice not only for our son, but for all our dear friends in Pakistan so they can live in a society free of violence and terror and raise their children in peace and harmony.”