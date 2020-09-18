Parents Sue Trump for Sharing Doctored ‘Racist Baby’ Video
NOT COOL
A group of parents whose children were featured in a video shared on Twitter by President Trump have filed a lawsuit against the president and the creator of the “racist baby” meme video, the Lexington Herald Leader reports. The video, shared widely among Trump supporters at the height of Black Lives Matter protests over the summer, was doctored to mock “fake news.” While the original video showed two toddlers running up and hugging each other, the altered video showed a Black child being chased by a white toddler with a banner resembling CNN that read, “Terrified todler [sic] runs from racist baby.” The video then described the white child as, “Racist baby probably a Trump voter.” Twitter flagged the tweet for “manipulated media” that was “deceptively altered.” In the lawsuit, parents Michael Cisneros, Alex Hanson, and Erica and Daniel McKenna accuse Trump of manipulating and using the original video without consent and taking it out of context to seek donations for his presidential campaign.