Paris Attack Halts French Campaigning Hours Before Election

The terror attack that shook Paris just three days before the French presidential election has halted campaigning across the country. A police officer was murdered and two others were injured on the Champs-Elysees on Thursday, and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. Republican Francois Fillon, the National Front’s Marine Le Pen, centrist Emmanuel Macron, and Socialist Benoit Hamon have canceled all events they had planned for Friday. The only exception was Communist-backed Jean-Luc Melenchon, who has said he refused to cede to “panic” and will instead continue with his previously scheduled plans for the day. Most of the candidates, in lieu of appearances, released televised statements detailing how they plan to combat terrorism once in office. Saturday, the day before the election, is considered a “quiet day” and is traditionally used as a respite from the chaos of the campaigns.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10