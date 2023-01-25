Paris Hilton announced the birth of a baby boy with husband Carter Reum via surrogate on Tuesday, surprising fans with the news.

Hilton posted confirmation via social media, writing: “You are already loved beyond words,” alongside a blue heart emoji and a photo of the child’s hands holding Hilton’s thumb.

Hilton elaborated to People: “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

The name of the baby has not yet been announced and it is unclear when the baby was born.

The news came as a surprise to Hilton’s fans, as she had not announced she was expecting. In December she told numerous outlets, including People and TMZ, that the couple were keen to expand their family after marrying at the end of 2021. Mom Kathy Hilton, had “suggested Paris was struggling to get pregnant,” according to TMZ.

She confirmed the pair had started IVF during the COVID-19 pandemic “a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Hilton, a DJ, reality TV star, and heiress, turns 42 next month.

She went viral over the New Year after appearing alongside pop stars Miley Cyrus and SIA to perform her hit song, Stars Are Blind.