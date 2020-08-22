Paris Hilton Comes Forward with Shocking Abuse Allegations Against Utah Boarding School
TEEN TRAUMA
Paris Hilton is coming forward with abuse allegations against Utah’s Provo Canyon School, where the hotel heiress stayed for 11 months as a teenager and where she claims she suffered mental, emotional, and physical pain. In an interview with People, Hilton said her parents sent her to Provo Canyon at 17, after stints at other corrective boarding schools, due to rebellious behavior at home. “The staff would say terrible things,” she said. “They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and [would] bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”
Hilton’s documentary This Is Paris is set to premiere on September 14, and People reports it will include testimony from three of Hilton’s classmates who claim to have faced abuses including forcible medication and being held down with restraints as punishment. Hilton also claims the school regularly used solitary confinement for up to 20 hours per day as punishment. Provo Canyon School said new owners took over the school in 2000.