Paris Hilton Leads Demonstration Calling for Closure of Utah School Where She Says Staff Abused Her

Read it at Associated Press
Paris Hilton led a protest Friday in Provo, Utah calling for the closure of a boarding school where she says she was abused. The socialite and former reality TV star said she suffered verbal, physical, and emotional abuse at the hands of the staff of Provo Canyon School, a facility that claims to help remediate troubled youth, that amounted to “torture,” she said. It was her first return to the area since leaving the school, she said, and she wore a black and red shirt emblazoned with “Breaking the silence.” Owners of the school, which was sold to new owners after Hilton attended, declined to comment to the Associated Press onFriday.