Paris Hilton Offers a Peek of Her Oscar De La Renta Wedding Dress

That’s hot! Paris Hilton offered a glimpse of wedding dress as her star-studded, multi-day, multi-themed wedding kicked off Thursday night—and she showed she’s just a traditional gal at heart. The bride wore a classic white, high-necked, long-sleeeve lace gown by Oscar De La Renta, according to a sneak peek she posted to Instagram. She paired it with a simple tulle veil, diamond earrings, and wore her hair up. In true Paris style, her three-day wedding to 40-year-old venture capitalist Carter Milliken Reum will feature multiple outfit changes and will be the subject of a reality-TV special called Paris in Love.