Paris Hilton Says Her Son’s First Word Was a Phrase From ‘The Simple Life’
‘ICONIC’
Paris Hilton’s son’s first word was a nod to her cult classic mid-2000s reality show, The Simple Life. According to People, Hilton revealed in a Sunday Instagram post that Phoenix’s first word was “sanasa.” While not actually a real word, fans will remember the phrase from Hilton and Nicole Richie, her Simple Life partner in crime, frequently singing it on the reality show. It’s regained popularity as clips from the show have resurfaced on TikTok. “Baby P’s First Word ‘Sanasa’...Iconic…l am so obsessed and in love with my little angel baby, he’s my best friend…And I’m so excited to give him and his sister London the most beautiful and magical life ever!” Hilton wrote under a video of her and Phoenix rocking in a hammock singing the “iconic” phrase. In addition to 18-month-old Phoenix, Hilton also shares an 8-month-old daughter, London, with husband Carter Reum. “I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it’s just this love on another level,” Hilton told People at the time.