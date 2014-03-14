Paris Makes Public Transit Free

CHEAT SHEET
    Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty

    Apparently the polar vortex doesn’t love Paris. Due to an unseasonably warm winter that has increased pollution, the City of Light will be making public transit in the city free for three days. The city has been dealing with a maximum pollution alert for several days, and the air is likely to stay unhealthy through the weekend. In an effort to reduce vehicle pollution and risks to residents, the city decided to make transit free. The air-quality index in central Paris on Thursday was roughly the same as Beijing, which has become famous for its choking smog.

