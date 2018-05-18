Parkland Parents and Kids React to Texas School Shooting: ‘We Cannot Let This Continue’

Survivors of the mass shooting at Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School in February and the leaders for the March for Our Lives movement took to Twitter to voice their outrage about Friday morning’s fatal shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. “Get ready for two weeks of media coverage of politicians acting like they give a shit when in reality they just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms,” David Hogg, arguably the most prominent Parkland survivor, said in a statement. “I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken to hear of the tragedy at Santa Fe,” Stoneman Douglas student Delaney Tarr wrote. “We cannot let this continue to be the norm. We cannot.” Another survivor, Cameron Kasky, shot back at President Donald Trump’s terse tweet about the shooting, writing that he was “treating it like a sports game” and calling him a “sick bastard.” David Hogg tweeted, “We are fighting for you,” and Fred Guttenberg, father of a Parkland victim, said, “we need action and we need it now.” Some Santa Fe students also participated in the national school walkout against gun violence in April after the Parkland shooting and the March for Our Lives rally.
