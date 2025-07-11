‘Parks and Rec’ Star Shuts Down ‘Dumb’ MAGA Fan Fantasy

King Charles, 76, wants more color in Buckingham Palace. Gone are the days of required all-white attire on the palace tennis courts, The Times reports. Now, royals, staff, and guests of the palace are allowed to wear colors while playing tennis, making the dress code of the royal residence more relaxed than Wimbledon’s. According to The Times, the king wanted to relax the dress code to make players feel less “restricted.” The palace’s hard court was constructed in 1919, and is most often used by the palace staff, though members of the royal family will occasionally play. Prince William and Kate Middleton are known fans of the sport; the Princess of Wales, 43, is among Wimbledon’s most famous patrons and was responsible for handing out trophies in 2023. In 2022, Wimbledon also amended its dress code, declaring that women could wear “solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts” provided they were not visible below their shorts or skirt to allow players on their period more comfort.
A 32-year-old TikToker who uplifted millions of people with his hilarious Spanish-language videos died in his home in Mexico on Tuesday. Authorities in the Mexican state of Baja California have not commented on Aldo Miranda’s cause of death. The La Paz native gained a following of more than 10 million on TikTok through his reaction videos, in which he would show a series of internet memes (many of them dog-themed) and then cackle at their absurdity. On July 8, Miranda posted a message on his Instagram story which said “Thank you to everyone for everything” over a black background, leaving his fans confused and concerned. In a statement on Instagram, his management company wrote that “Sometimes internal battles are silent and we fail to see everything that someone has inside.” In the wake of his death, several media sources in Mexico initiated conversations about depression, which the World Health Organization reports is the leading cause of ill health and disability globally. Miranda’s followers mourned the content creator’s sudden passing online, with many returning to his most well-known TikTok videos from years past to express their condolences.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Originally designed as a sleep tracker, Oura Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader range of health and wellness metrics, including dedicated fitness markers like heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction functionality, and so much more. While other fitness-forward smart rings have launched in recent years, Oura Ring is the OG in the space, and, in my opinion, it’s still the best. The wellness brand recently launched its latest model, the Oura Ring 4, and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day in all finishes and most colorways, including gold and rose gold. The latest and most advanced model rarely gets marked down, so if you’ve been debating about the investment, now’s the time.
If you’re unfamiliar with Oura rings’ technology, there are a few key factors that make the leading smart ring more appealing than wrist wearables. Unlike other wrist wearables like the Fitbit and Apple Watch, the Oura Ring is worn on your finger, offering a sleeker and discreet profile. More importantly, rings also tend to fit better, which can yield potentially more accurate health readings. The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other part of the body; it directly measures the arteries in your fingers, just like doctors do. If you’ve been looking to ditch your wrist tracker for something more stylish, this current Oura Ring Prime Day deal is the perfect opportunity to invest.
‘Parks and Rec’ Star Shuts Down ‘Dumb’ MAGA Fan Fantasy
Nick Offerman didn’t mince words when addressing anyone who thinks his Parks and Recreation character Ron Swanson would be a Donald Trump supporter. “Dumb people insist that Ron Swanson would’ve voted for Trump,” he said, not long after calling Michael Flynn Jr. a “dumb f---” on X for suggesting Swanson would be be anti-Pride Month. “Ron Swanson, a wonderful creation from much more brilliant minds than my own, people hold up for the wrong reasons, and take their own reading of this true Libertarian who was cool with everybody. And they somehow say, ‘Well, he had a shotgun, so he must be one of us,’” he said. According to Offerman, Swanson would think Trump is “an absolute idiot” and “would also despise him because he’s disrespectful to women and many others.”
If you thought the bubonic plague died with the Dark Ages, think again. An unidentified patient from Coconino County was rushed to the Flagstaff Medical Center Emergency Department and died the same day, Northern Arizona Healthcare confirmed on Thursday. According to an autopsy, the man died from a severe lung infection caused by Yersinia pestis, otherwise known as the Black Death or the pneumonic plague, NBC reports. (The pneumonic plague is spread by respiratory transmission, as opposed to the bubonic plague, which is caused by bites from infected fleas.) According to the CDC, 14 people have died from the plague in the U.S. between 2000 and 2023. This marks the second fatal case of the plague in Coconino County since 2007, when a biologist in the Grand Canyon National Park was exposed to the virus while conducting an autopsy on a mountain lion. Cases of the plague are rare, but cases are reported every year in rural parts of the western U.S. and regions of Asia and Africa. There are no vaccines for the plague currently available in the U.S. The CDC recommends avoiding exposure to fleas as the best form of plague prevention.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
It’s never really a bad time to invest in a new at-home teeth whitening system, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can score Crest White Strips (and a slew of other dental deals) for 35 percent off—the lowest price of the year. Whether you’re out of your go-to Crest Whitening strips or if you’ve never even tried them at all (trust us: they really do work and are totally worth it), now’s the time to add them to your collection and stockpile your backups while they’re steeply marked down.
Meghan Trainor, whose hits include the song “Lips Are Movin’,” is struggling with pain in a different part of her mouth. The Grammy-winner, 31, delved into the mysterious pain on the tip of her tongue Thursday morning on her podcast, attributing it to “burning tongue syndrome.” According to the Mayo Clinic, burning tongue is a symptom of burning mouth syndrome, which has no obvious cause. “My tongue is still burning,” Trainor said of her three-day-old tongue pain. In addition to impairing Trainor’s powerhouse voice—which sounded raspy on the podcast—the condition has also spread to her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, as well as her sons Riley and Barry. Trainor’s doctor prescribed her a mouthwash meant to treat the pain, but it hasn’t been effective, leading the singer to ask her fans to contact her “if anyone knows why my tip of my tongue is burning.“ Trainor is best known for her smash 2013 single “All About That Bass,” which shot to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold 11 million copies worldwide. She also recently launched a makeup line with e.l.f. Cosmetics.
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have unfollowed his brothers, Cruz and Romeo Beckham, on Instagram, Page Six reported Friday. It marks a deepening in the alleged Beckham family feud, which is reported to have first begun because Peltz, 30, wore a custom Valentino dress for her wedding day instead of a dress designed by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, 51. Although the couple still follows Brooklyn’s parents, sources told Page Six that Brooklyn, 26, has told his relatives he “wants no contact” and will not be “responding to those [who] try to connect.” Brothers Brooklyn and Romeo, 22, reportedly fell out this year after Romeo began dating Kim Turnbull, Brooklyn’s ex. While Romeo and Turnbull have since called it quits, Brooklyn is said to have been upset that his parents supported the romance and invited Turnbull, 24, to major family events. Cruz, 20, has also publicly taken swipes at his older brother and Peltz, according to Page Six. Neither side has publicly addressed the latest developments. In May, Brooklyn posted a gushing video of himself and his wife on Instagram, writing in a caption, “I always choose you baby.”
The Daily Beast’s founding editor Tina Brown has disclosed how an FBI agent presciently warned that Jeffrey Epstein would never face justice. “Epstein will never make it to trial. There are towels on the inside,” the agent told journalist Conchita Sarnoff just after the financier was arrested at Teterboro Airport, New Jersey, in July 2019, Brown revealed Thursday on her Fresh Hell Substack. Five weeks after the FBI agent’s warning, Epstein was found dead in his cell at Manhattan’s federal detention facility. Brown details the story behind years of Beast revelations about Epstein in her new Substack post. She discloses how he tried to kill off a groundbreaking six-part series Brown commissioned from Sarnoff in 2010. It revealed for the first time both his sweetheart 2008 deal with prosecutors and the appalling scale on which he had abused underage girls. Brown tells of her own chilling encounter with Epstein, after the Beast’s first revelations of how he was slapped on the wrist for prolific child sexual abuse. The predator got past security and into her Manhattan office while she was at lunch, she writes. “He was morose and menacing, his snake eyes narrowed,” she recounts. “‘Just stop,’ he said heavily as I stared at him from the doorway. ‘There will be consequences if you don’t.’” Brown and the Beast were unintimidated and continued to investigate him. But, Brown writes, the stories “landed with less impact” than would have been the case in the wake of #MeToo. The veteran journalist writes that the Trump administration’s attempts to shut down interest in Epstein has fueled her—and others’—questions over how he died. “I have never fully believed that Epstein committed suicide and my skepticism grows the more the mysteries accumulate,” she writes.
Fans were just reminded that actor Woody Harrelson, who gained recognition for his role as bartender Woody Boyd on NBC’s Cheers, has blood ties to organized crime. The Instagram account “historyfeels” posted a carousel about Harrelson’s father, Charles Voyde Harrelson, a hitman and mobster who was convicted of assassinating a federal judge, John H. Wood Jr., in 1979, when Woody was 14. Charles died at 68 in a Fremont maximum security prison in March of 2007, while Woody was working on No Country for Old Men. Woody, 63, told the Financial Times that he didn’t know his father deeply and that he and his two brothers were raised by his mother, Diane Oswald, on a secretary’s wages. Fans commented on their surprise and support for Woody. “Hats off to Woody’s Harrelson for not letting his past personal life dictate his own life and, ultimately, his career as an actor,” one noted. Woody’s family caused intrigue in 2023 when his friend and True Detective co-star Matthew McConaughey speculated that they were half-brothers, claiming McConaughey’s mother was intimate with Charles Harrelson around the time McConaughey was conceived.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you have chronic darkness in the under-eye area, you’re probably told, “You look tired!” on a regular basis. Well-intended, though it may be, how do you respond when you know that sleep isn’t the solution? Many beauty guides offer solutions for puffiness, bags, and even hyperpigmentation. But for those of us with deep tear troughs and tissue-thin skin, the common refrain tends to be, “Find yourself a good concealer.” A good concealer is part of the routine, but it’s a myth that there’s no way to treat this subocular, suboptimal condition save for injections and implants. Trend-watchers took note of an affordable skincare brand called “Baebody” a few years ago, once it had become the “#1 Best Selling Eye Gel on the Internet” thanks to thousands of rave reviews on Amazon.
The hype is deserved—this product yields noticeable results and should be the foundation of any dark-circle-fighting crusade. Upon application, a collagen-boosting peptide complex gets to work, producing a satisfying tingle. The lightweight formula works to quell puffiness and, with continuous use, lifts undereye darkness and softens fine lines and crow’s feet. I’ve been using this eye gel religiously for over a year now, but I saw undereye darkness improvement in just two weeks. It turns out you don’t have to pay top dollar for top-performing skincare. Plus, the already-affordable eye treatment is nearly 30 percent off during this week’s Amazon Prime Day Sale—grab a jar now.
Ovidio Guzmán López pleaded guilty Friday in Chicago to drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms changes related to his role in the Sinaloa cartel. The terms of the plea agreement were not disclosed. López is one of the sons of Mexican former drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence in a Colorado maximum security prison. López, 35, admitted to producing and smuggling massive amounts of cocaine, heroin, meth, marijuana and fentanyl into the U.S. He was arrested in Mexico and extradited in 2023. In May, reports that several of López’s family members had been escorted into the U.S. prompted Mexico’s security chief to confirm that it was part of a “negotiation” between his lawyers and the U.S. government. At the time, court papers indicated López was planning to walk back his not guilty plea, leading some to speculate that a cooperation agreement was in play, with his relatives potentially being protected in exchange for his testimony for the government. López’s older brother, Joaquín Guzmán López, was arrested in Texas last July and is reportedly considering a plea deal also. The Trump administration has designated the Sinaloa cartel a foreign terrorist organization.
Passengers flying from Mexico to the U.K. endured a grueling 17-hour delay after a couple were caught smoking in the plane’s toilet. The TUI flight had just departed Cancún for London’s Gatwick Airport on July 8 when the captain warned that the flight would be diverted unless the smoking stopped. Around three and a half hours in, the captain announced the plane would divert to Bangor International Airport in Maine, according to The Mirror. The two accused smokers were removed from the flight, while the remaining passengers waited onboard, hoping to continue their journey. Instead, the plane sat on the runway for five hours, during which the plane taxied for take-off, before the flight was canceled so the crew could comply with legal working hours. Passengers were then forced to disembark and spend 12 more hours in what was believed to be a military section of Maine’s airport, enduring cramped and uncomfortable conditions. “Everybody was fed up. In fairness, they started bringing out airbeds, but it was like free-for-all for vultures,” said Terry Lawrance, 66, a Brit affected by the ordeal. “It was like a warzone in a lounge—rows and rows of beds.”