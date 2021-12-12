Police Say Officer’s Puppy Was Beheaded in ‘Evil’ Attack
HEARTLESS
Police in Kansas say an officer’s 3-month-old German Shepard puppy was beheaded in a “heinous” attack targeting law enforcement. Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks detailed the grisly crime at a press conference Friday where he announced a $4,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the killing. The puppy, named Ranger, was let outside in the yard in the early morning, and the officer’s patrol car was parked in front of the house that day. Later that afternoon, the puppy was discovered slain. Police said investigators determined the puppy had its “head sliced off with a sharpened blade at another location and then the suspects returned the body to the backyard.” The puppy was thought to be shot in the head first. “We surmise that’s the reason or part of the reason for the decapitation so there’d be evidence of a bullet,” Spinks told reporters. He went on to say it was “devastating” for him to think about how Ranger’s owner must feel, calling the animal’s murder “dark, evil, heinous” and “despicable.”