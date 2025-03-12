U.S. News

Passenger Swallows Rosary Beads and Attacks Flight Crew in Demonic Frenzy

He told his sister a Satanic disciple had followed them on board, authorities say.

Philippe Naughton
An American Airlines flight to Miami was forced to turn back after a passenger—convinced that “Satan’s disciple(s)” had followed him onto the aircraft—swallowed rosary beads and kicked a flight attendant in the chest.
NOLIMITPICTURES/Getty Images
