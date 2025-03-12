Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
Passenger Swallows Rosary Beads and Attacks Flight Crew in Demonic Frenzy
HELLISH EXPERIENCE
He told his sister a Satanic disciple had followed them on board, authorities say.
Philippe Naughton
Published
Mar. 12 2025
5:56AM EDT
NOLIMITPICTURES/Getty Images
Philippe Naughton
philippe.naughton@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
‘Big Balls’ DOGE Guy, 19, Is Now a ‘Senior Adviser’ in State Department
Josh Fiallo
Media
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Fight Erupts as Congressman Insults Trans Rep. Sarah McBride
Kenneal Patterson
Politics
Trump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News
Musk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster