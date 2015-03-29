Passengers ‘Lucky’ in Air Canada Crash

CHEAT SHEET
The 133 passengers on board Air Canada Flight 624 were “pretty lucky” after the plane landed more than 980 feet short of a Halifax runway and crashed into an antenna array before skidding to a stop, a Transportation Safety Board investgator said Sunday. Mike Cunningham, a regional air TSB investigation coordinator, said the cockpit voice recorder and data recorder have been recovered and sent to Ottawa to help determine what caused the accident. The Airbus A320 crashed and skidded an additional 1,099 feet down the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, sending 23 people to the hospital with no critical injuries. The plane lost all its landing gear when it collided with the antenna array, Cunningham said.