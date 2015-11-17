Passengers Pulled Off Flight for Watching News

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Chicago Tribune
Four people were removed from a flight in Baltimore Tuesday morning after one of them apparently aroused suspicion for watching a news report on his phone. The Spirit Airways flight was halted and officers removed the four people, reportedly of Middle Eastern descent, after a passenger reported “suspicious activity” to the crew. “Everything added up to create a situation where she felt concerned,” said a Maryland Transportation Authority spokesperson. “Everything was done in the interest of safety.” The people were not charged and the plane took off later.