‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Hawks Unhinged QAnon Adrenochrome Conspiracy Theory
LORD HAVE MERCY
Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, hawked QAnon conspiracy theories about child trafficking in a virtual appearance late Friday. Cavieziel called into Clark’s Health and Freedom Conference, a right-wing conference in Tulsa, to hawk a new movie on the subject he’s starring in, saying “They’re pulling kids out of the darkest recesses of hell right now, in dumps and all kinds of places. The adrenochrome-ing of children…” The mention was not accidental: he went on to explain the idea to attendees, many of whom indicated they had already heard of it. Adherents of the conspiracy theory believe malevolent Hollywood insiders are harvesting the fictional drug from the adrenaline glands of children, one small part of a global cabal of elites supposedly abusing children.