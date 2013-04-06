Pastor Rick Warren's Son Commits Suicide

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
In a letter to members of his church on Saturday, The Purpose Driven Life author and evangelical pastor Rick Warren confirmed that his youngest son, Matthew, has committed suicide. 27-year-old Matthew was "kind, gentle, and compassionate," Warren wrote, adding that "in spite of America’s best doctors, meds, counselors, and prayers for healing, the torture of mental illness never subsided. Today, after a fun evening together with Kay and me, in a momentary wave of despair at his home, he took his life.”