Pastor Terry Jones Arrested

Pastor Terry Jones, the controversial minister known for wanting to burn the Quran, was arrested in Florida on felony charges Wednesday. Police have not released the details of the arrest, but Jones was charged after a traffic stop. Several media outlets were reporting that Jones had 3,000 Qurans soaked in kerosene in the back of his truck and was transporting a large barbecue grill. According to his website, Jones was set to burn the Muslim holy books at 5 p.m. He was arrested just minutes before his planned bonfire.