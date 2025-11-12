Pat McAfee Forced to Give Trigger Warning for Trump Interview

ESPN host Pat McAfee explained his reasoning for conducting a friendly interview with Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The former NFL punter, who was airing his Veterans Day show from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island, South Carolina, clapped for Trump as he introduced the 79-year-old president. And McAfee laughed along with him at points during their 22-minute interview.

Pat McAfee Show/ESPN

Immediately after, McAfee, 38, addressed the “people that are going to mad about that happening.”

“It’s the president of the United States. It’s Veterans Day. He’s the commander in chief,” he explained. “Obviously if we have the opportunity to talk to him, we’re going to. And he is hilarious.”

McAfee said that he had also contacted former President Barack Obama to see if he was interested in coming on the show, but scheduling conflicts prevented it.

“I think there’s a chance that conversation will happen later,” McAfee said. The Daily Beast has reached out to Obama’s team for confirmation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

When Trump first got on the phone, he told McAfee that his reason for joining had nothing to do with Veterans Day.

“I’m only joining you because I hear you say such nice things about me from your very large audience,” Trump told him. “When people say nice about me, I join. When they don’t say nice about me, I take a pass.”

McAfee agreed.

“That’s not a bad way to look at things,” he replied. “I feel very similar about how I treat people.”

McAfee admitted later that he wasn’t in a position to challenge Trump on political issues.

“Once again, I don’t know your guys’ world,” he said after Trump talked about the government shutdown and people “from mental institutions” entering the U.S. “I assume everything you said there will have some people very pissed about it, and then obviously the rest of the world—the United States of America will be very excited that the government is back open."

Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Later, when Trump repeated the false claim that he won the 2020 election, McAfee didn’t push back on that. What he did object to, though, was Trump not being a fan of the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

“Oh, come on, Mr. President!” he exclaimed.