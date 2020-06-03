Pat Robertson: Trump’s Response to Protests ‘Isn’t Cool’
The influential evangelical preacher Pat Robertson criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying the commander-in-chief’s response to recent protests wasn’t “cool.” The negative remark was uncharacteristic for Robertson, normally a fervent supporter of the commander-in-chief. “It seems like now is the time to say, ‘I understand your pain, I want to comfort you, and I think it’s time we love each other.’ But the president took a different course. He said, ‘I’m the president of law and order. He issued a heads-up: I’m ready to send in military troops if the nation’s governors don’t act to quell the violence that has rocked American cities.’ Matter of fact, he spoke of them as ‘Being jerks.’ You just don’t do that, Mr. President. It isn’t cool!” Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody have erupted across the country over the past 10 days, sometimes bursting into violence.