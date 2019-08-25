CHEAT SHEET
Shop Patagonia’s Up to 50 % Off Sale and Pick Up All You’ll Need for the End of Summer
In the late stages of summer, one starts to picture the turning leaves and crisp breezes of fall. And for me (and a lot of other people, as well), that means enjoying the great outdoors. If you need to upgrade your gear for spending time with nature, hit up Patagonia’s up to 50% off Summer Sale. While some of it is focused on summertime essentials like swimsuits and coverups, there are plenty of fall and wintertime staples to be had as well. Check out the best-selling Women’s Nano-Puff Jacket, down to $120 (originally $200). This lightweight and highly-compressible outer layer packs PrimaLoft insulation into a DWR-coated, 100% recycled polyester finish. It’s the perfect first layer of defense against the winter cold. Or grab a pair of the Men's Performance Twill Jeans. On sale for $60 (originally $99), these jeans are made from a mixture of organic cotton, and COOLMAX, a polyester comfort-stretch twill that wicks moisture and repels water. There’s really nothing better than getting to experience the outdoors at its peak, so you’d best be prepared for the weather. | Shop at Patagonia >
