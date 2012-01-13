Paterno Gives Exclusive Interview

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Joe Paterno hasn't said a peep since he was fired in the wake of the Sandusky scandal, but that's about to change. The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins has the scoop on the former Penn State head coach, and will discuss her exclusive interview online on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, the president of the university defended Paterno on Thursday in a meeting with alumni. "It grieves me very much when I hear people say 'the Penn State scandal.' This is not Penn State. This is 'the Sandusky scandal,'" university president Rodney Erickson said, practically dodging any blame or acknowledgment that problems with the school's culture played a role in the scandal.