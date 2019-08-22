New England Patriots’ Patrick Chung Indicted on Cocaine Possession Charge

Read it at CBS Boston
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted in New Hampshire for cocaine possession earlier this month, CBS Boston reports. The court papers, released Thursday, shows Chung was indicted on August 8 over a June 25 incident. He is reportedly due in court on August 28. “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place,” the Patriots told the local news station in a statement. Chung has played nine seasons with the Patriots, and has played in three Super Bowls with the Boston team.