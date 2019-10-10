CHEAT SHEET
Alleged El Paso Shooter Patrick Crusius Pleads Not Guilty
Patrick Crusius, the alleged gunman who killed 22 people and injured 25 more at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3, pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Crusius, 21, is indicted on capital murder charges, and El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza has said she will seek the death penalty. A majority of the shooting victims were Hispanic, and at least seven were Mexican citizens. Investigators believe Crusius drove from Dallas to El Paso in order to target Hispanics. According to authorities, he posted a manifesto on the forum 8chan about an hour before the attack that espoused the racist belief that Hispanics are replacing native-born Americans, and stated that he wanted to kill as many Hispanics as possible.