Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Election Thoughts Amid Endorsement Drama

Patrick Mahomes is staying out of whatever beef might be brewing between Donald Trump and his wife’s bestie.

Taylor Swift, the blindingly famous popstar who just so happens to be dating Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the minutes after Tuesday night’s debate.

Trump didn’t take too kindly to the slight. “She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he sniffed in a phone interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

The brouhaha—which actually began last month after Mahomes’ wife made a fateful, seemingly pro-Trump move on social media—had fans wondering whether the Chiefs quarterback would get involved.

But Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday that it wasn’t his place to weigh in.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” the quarterback told reporters before practice, according to the Associated Press.

“I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote,” he added. “It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

Mahomes said that is “what makes America so great.”

His comments echo similar remarks he gave in a Time magazine profile earlier this year. “I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain President,” he said. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

The political spotlight swung over the Mahomes family last month, after Brittany Mahomes liked—then, as the dogpile began, unliked—a Donald Trump post on Instagram laying out the GOP’s 2024 platform.

Brittany did not directly address the matter, but posted on her Instagram Story shortly after that to “be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.” She had not endorsed a candidate as of Wednesday.

The former president took notice, however, and posted on Truth Social that he wanted “to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me.”

He invoked her again in Wednesday’s Fox News interview.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth,” he said. “She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan.

“I think Brittany’s great,” he continued. “Brittany got a lot of news last week. She’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift.”

When asked later on Wednesday about Trump’s reference to his wife, and whether it had affected him, The Kansas City Star reported that Mahomes said, “No.”

“I think at the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people,” Mahomes went on. “And I think you see, Brittany does a lot in the community. I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people other opportunities to use their voice.

“In the political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day and live my life and try to live it to the best of my ability.”

Swift had remained quiet on the 2024 race until a few minutes after Tuesday night’s presidential debate. The singer threw her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris in a lengthy Instagram caption urging her followers to “do your research on the issues at hand.”

Having done her own research, Swift said, she believed Harris “is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”