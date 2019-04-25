Shanahan Cleared of Wrongdoing in Pentagon’s Boeing Contracts

The Pentagon’s watchdog agency on Thursday cleared Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan of allegations that he used his position to favor his old employer when awarding military contracts to Boeing, The New York Times reports. An official told the Times the Pentagon’s inspector general concluded that Shanahan, who stepped in for Gen. Jim Mattis, did not act inappropriately to favor Boeing. The Times notes the ruling clears a major hurdle in Shanahan’s path to assuming the defense secretary role permanently. The results of the investigation will be released at 10 a.m.