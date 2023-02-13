Sharon Stone’s Brother Dies at 57, Months After His Infant Son’s Death
‘HE WAS MY WORLD’
Patrick Stone, Sharon Stone’s younger brother, died suddenly in Pennsylvania on Sunday. He was 57. TMZ reported that Stone’s death had been ruled the result of cardiac arrest brought on by heart disease, though it was not immediately clear if he had been hospitalized at any point over the weekend. Stone’s death comes just over a year after the death of River, his 11-month-old son, who experienced organ failure in August 2021. Stone’s widow had announced the news in an extended Facebook post on Sunday morning, writing, “My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River around 3:30 this morning. I don’t know what else to say, he was my world.” She continued: “He was my soul mate. We just got each other even at our ugliest. I’m not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don’t want to, but I will of coarse [sic]. I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I.” Sharon Stone, 64, did not immediately comment publicly on the matter.