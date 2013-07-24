Patriots Coach Addresses Hernandez Case

CHEAT SHEET
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick expressed shock and sadness in the case against former player Aaron Hernandez, who was charged in the June execution-style killing of Odin Lloyd. “Having someone involved in your organization that’s involved in a murder investigation is a terrible thing,” he said in a 20-minute speech, which was his first public comment on the case. Belichick declined to answer specific questions about the charges, and cited the team’s history in taking chances on troubled players despite this “terrible experience.” A young man lost his life and his family suffered a tragic loss and there’s no way to understand that,” he said.