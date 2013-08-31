Patriots Cut Tim Tebow

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NFL.com
Looks like Tim Tebow will have his Sundays free for now. He was relieved of his quarterbacking duties by New England Patriots on Saturday because of his failure to develop before the start of the regular season. His 11-of-30 passing performance just didn’t cut it. The athlete who inspired Tebowmania in Christians throughout the country is expected to be just fine though, no doubt because of his faith. “I'm blessed, because of my faith, that I don't have to worry about the future because I know who holds my future," Tebow told reporters this week when asked if he was concerned about his lackluster performance.