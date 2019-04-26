Robert Kraft Flashed Super Bowl Ring When Stopped by Cops After Spa Visit: Prosecutors

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly flashed one of his Super Bowl rings and talked about football with a Florida police after he was stopped for allegedly paying two women to perform a sex act on him, The Boston Globe reports. “Robert Kraft was very polite and respectful during the whole process... [he] asked the [officer] if he was a [Miami] Dolphins fan,’’ prosecutors reportedly wrote in court documents. “He then told the officer he was the owner of the Patriots... and showed his Super Bowl ring.” Kraft also mentioned the fact that he was going to Kansas City the next day, where the Patriots were playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Prosecutors said the officer did not know who Kraft was before stopping him. Kraft has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.