Patriots Star Gronk Is Weary of Taylor Swift NFL Content
FAN FATIGUE
Decorated New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a little over the level of attention pop star Taylor Swift, the newly minted girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is getting from the NFL. “Bye bye bye, it’s just a little bit too much,” Gronkowski said on a FanDuel TV morning show this week. “We want more football.” That said, Gronkowski, who’s close with Kelce, approves of the relationship. “It’s wonderful, he deserves it all,” Gronk told Entertainment Tonight this week. “He deserves every commercial, and he’s a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady that he wants to get. And he can move. Like I said, I had a dance-off with him, and his hips can groove, so it’s great to see him doing his thing on and off the field. He deserves it all.”