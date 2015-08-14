Patriots Start Brady in Preseason Opener

Just a day after Tom Brady appeared in court with N.F.L. Commissioner Roger Goodell over his four-game suspension, the Patriots' quarterback surprisingly started the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Coach Bill Belichick was expected to start backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will replace Brady if his suspension is upheld. The quarterback missed Wednesday practice for his court appearance regarding a suspension over his role in the deflation of footballs used in the A.F.C. championship game last year. Brady played two series before he was relieved by Garoppolo at the end first quarter. Brady would still be allowed to participate in training camp and preseason games if his suspension is not overturned, but he would be prohibited from playing in the first four regular-season games.
