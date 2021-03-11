Gucci Wife Who Ordered Hit Is ‘Annoyed’ Lady Gaga Didn’t Meet Her
HIGH DRAMA
As if Lady Gaga hadn’t faced enough anxiety-inducing situations so far this year with the dramatic shooting of her dog walker and theft of her two French bulldogs, now a convicted murderer is angry with her. Italian heiress Patrizia Reggiani, whom Gaga is playing in a movie set to premiere later this year, says she is “annoyed” that Lady Gaga didn’t have “the good sense to come and meet” her ahead of filming in order to study her character. “It’s nothing to do with money because I won’t be taking a single cent from the film,” Reggiani told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency. “It’s about common sense and respect.”
Reggiani, 72, served 17 years in prison for ordering her ex-husband’s murder in 1995 with the help of her self-proclaimed sorceress Pina Auriemma. Reggiani paid Auriemma $300,000 to whack her ex, Maurizio Gucci. Auriemma in turn hired a hitman and a driver to execute the murder. The trial gripped the nation at the time, with Gucci shops displaying silver handcuffs emblazoned with the double G logo in windows in Florence and Milan. Adam Driver will star opposite Lady Gaga as Maurizio Gucci in the upcoming movie called House of Gucci.