Patti LuPone Chastises Maskless Theater Goer During Performance of ‘Company’
THE FULL PATTI
Broadway icon Patti LuPone was captured on video berating a maskless audience member at Tuesday night’s performance of her hit musical revival, Company. The two-time Tony winner can be heard telling the unmasked theatergoer, “Put your mask over your nose, that’s why you’re in the theater.” She goes on to exclaim, “That is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the fuck out! I’m serious. Who do you think you are that you do not respect the people that are sitting around you?” When the woman responded, “I pay your salary,” LuPone scoffed, “You pay my salary! Bullshit. Chris Harper pays my salary. Who do you think you are? Just put you mask over your nose. Oh my fucking god.” Harper is the producer for Company. On Wednesday, LuPone doubled down on her message with the support of her show’s producers. In a tweet shared to Company’s official Twitter page, the production shared a GIF showing LuPone gesturing to her face while mouthing the words: “Wear a mask.” This isn’t the first time that LuPone has lashed out at an audience member—previous incidents have involved chastising guests who were texting or taking photos during performances.