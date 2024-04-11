Patti LuPone Will Return to Broadway to Star in Play With Mia Farrow
Patti LuPone will return to Broadway later this year, starring opposite Mia Farrow in Jen Silverman’s play The Roommate. The production will begin previews at the Booth Theatre in late August and then open in mid-September, the New York Post reports. In 2022, LuPone left the union, Actors’ Equity, writing on Twitter: “Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out.” At the time, three-time Tony Award winner LuPone told The Daily Beast she would not be on stage for “a very long time.” “When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be on stage for a very long time. And at that point I made the decision to resign from Equity,” she said in a statement. Of what LuPone’s union affiliation is now, one source told the Post: “You don’t need to be an Equity member to be in a play. They can’t force her. They can picket, but that’s about it.” Another source said the production would argue LuPone has a “right to work,” even if New York does not have any “right to work” laws.