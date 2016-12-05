Patti Smith to Sing at Nobel Banquet in Dylan’s Absence

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
Patti Smith will perform at the Nobel Prize banquet, representing Bob Dylan in his absence. The rock icon was named the winner of this year’s Nobel in literature but, after a prolonged silence, he declined to attend the upcoming official ceremony. In his stead, Smith will perform one of Dylan’s most iconic songs, “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall,” in a special arrangement from Hans Ek for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Additionally, as required for Nobel winners, Dylan prepared a speech for his prize, but since he will not be present to read it, Swedish Academy member Horace Engdahl will read it on his behalf.