Pattinson Escapes to Witherspoon’s House

Bruised from the shocking news of girlfriend Kristen Stewart’s affair, Robert Pattinson is reportedly laying low at the holiday home of Reese Witherspoon. The two costarred as lovers in 2011’s Water for Elephants, and the pregnant Oscar winner, 36, offered her $7 million Ojai, Calif., mansion to the Twilight actor as a hideout until the tabloid scandal surrounding Stewart’s affair dies down. Us Weekly broke the news that Stewart cheated on Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director last week.