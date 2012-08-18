Pattinson: Media Is ‘Monstrous’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Is anyone surprised? Robert Pattinson says he is fed up with being hounded by the media after his breakup with Twilight costar Kristen Stewart. "You can't win," he said. "The annoying thing is that you can't attack them, but you can't defend yourself." Pattinson is currently talking with media outlets to promote his new film, Cosmopolis, which has largely been panned by critics. It seems the outlets think his personal life is much more interesting.